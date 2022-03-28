Policy The emblem of the city of Espoo, which was in the wrong place, made the surrounding areas nervous – “I cannot accept this”

In small municipalities, the mistake is annoying, because the municipal borders had to be abandoned in the reform.

New The Länsi-Uusimaa welfare area, which unites ten municipalities, is currently looking for a leader.

However, the Espoo logo adorns the advertisements, and it amazes other municipalities in Western Uusimaa.

Inca regional election rake Henrik Wickström (r) says he has received a lot of feedback from people about the logo.

Wickström says he rarely tackles such small things, but it’s about principles bigger than one logo.

“It has always been emphasized that this is one common area. Municipal boundaries must be forgotten, ”says Wickström.

In an update to the messaging service on Twitter, Wickström said “I can’t accept this”.

The Espoo logo bounces off the announcement because other welfare areas are currently looking for leaders. There are therefore many similar advertisements in the magazine in parallel.

The logo of Länsi-Uusimaa could not be on the farm yet, because there is no such one yet. On the other hand, the colors for the new area have already been selected.

“The color world is yellow, orange, green and blue. There is so much in the area, there is the sea, the big lakes, the fields, the city, ”says Wickström, who is also the second vice-chairman of the new regional government.

Why then Espoo is highlighted in the ad?

“It’s a human mistake,” says the preparation director of the Western Uusimaa Welfare Area Eliisa Anttila.

The recruitment of the new welfare area is practically run by the City of Espoo because the welfare area does not yet have its own recruitment unit. For this reason, the announcements leave the Espoo technical system and the logo slipped in by mistake.

Welfare Area Director is the highest official in the new region, ie, along with politicians, the most important power in the run-up to the SOTE reform at the turn of the year.

In Western Uusimaa, the application period ends on Thursday, March 31. The post is to be filled for five years.

In the social reform, Uusimaa has been divided into four welfare areas and Helsinki.