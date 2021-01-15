Policy The Coalition Party’s bored Savonlinna hospital director moves to the now movement

Panu Peitsaro resigned at the same time from the leadership of the Itä-Savo Hospital District and the Coalition Party.

About the Coalition Party resigned as director of the Soster municipal consortium in the Itä-Savo hospital district Panu Peitsaro moves to the rows of the now movement. Party chairman Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo told reporters on Friday.

Peitsaro also intends to run in the municipal elections in Savonlinna.

Peitsaro is a deputy MP from the constituency of Southeast Finland. He received more than 2,500 votes in the last parliamentary election.

In addition to the Coalition Party, Peitsaro also resigned as the episcopal leader of the consortium. Sosteri and Savonlinna have fought a long battle for their own central hospital, and Peitsaro has been active in it.

Peitsaro the newspaper in Eastern Savonia said he was disappointed, especially the vice-chairman Antti Häkkänen (kok) activities.

In order to protect its hospital, Savonlinna would have wanted to move into the province of Pohjois-Savo together with a few other municipalities in the area, but the government blocked the intentions in the forthcoming social and health care reform.

Savonlinna will have to stay in the province of Southern Savonia. There is already one central hospital in Mikkeli in Southern Savonia, so it is unlikely that the current level of hospital will remain in Savonlinna.

In the sote solution, the government promised that the Etelä-Savo welfare area could maintain more than one round-the-clock on-call service in connection with its hospitals until the end of 2032.

Antti Häkkänen has supported the current provincial borders of Etelä-Savo. Peitsaro has also not been satisfied with the activities of the other Coalition leadership in the Savonlinna hospital issue.

The Movement Now says that at the same time a central municipal councilor and a member of the city government will also join its ranks in Savonlinna. Sanna Metsälä.