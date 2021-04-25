Policy The Coalition Party MP Elina Lepomäki changed her surname to Valtonen

Valto has been bet on to be the next chairman of the Coalition.

From In 2014, he served as a member of the Coalition Party Elina Lepomäki has, after his divorce, reintroduced his old surname and is now Valtonen. He talks about it on Twitter in his Sunday post.

Valtonen, one of the Coalition Party’s most popular politicians, is the party’s vice-chairman, and has been bet on to be its next chairman.

Valtonen lived for a long time in Espoo, but recently moved to Helsinki, where he is a candidate in the municipal elections.

Initially, Valtonen announced that he did not intend to run in the 2021 municipal elections, citing his pending divorce. Later, the mind changed.

“When the hometown calls, that cry must be answered, even though the situation is still as difficult as it was yesterday,” Valtonen said in an interview with HS at the end of last February.