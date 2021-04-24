Policy The Center Party Council meets in the middle of a protracted framework dispute – President Saarikko gives a speech at 10 am, HS looks straight

“The economic policy line of the governing parties is still too far apart,” Center Director Saarikko said at the end of last night.

Government the framework debate, which began on Wednesday, will continue over the weekend with the help of negotiations between the chairmen of the governing parties.

The two-day negotiations are already three days behind us. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) spoke of the suspension of negotiations yesterday evening. Government sources had previously speculated to BTI that final decisions could be delayed by Monday.

The second largest governing party, the center, which called for balancing public finances in the negotiations, will also hold a party council meeting over the weekend. Party chairman Annika Saarikko start it with his speech at ten o’clock.

Minister of Finance representing the party Matti Vanhanen is at the same time a guest of Yle’s Ykkösaamun.

Government in a mid-term debate, the government is due to review the progress of its program as well as the future economic development of the state.

In the negotiations, on the basis of the information provided to the public, the controversial issues have been, in particular, employment measures and their impact on public finances, as well as the rebalancing of indebted public finances. In public, this twist has taken place, especially between the center and the left parties.

“The economic policy line of the governing parties is still too far apart,” Saarikko wrote last night With their Facebook account.

The focus has also been on the city center because the party has highlighted the role of peat producers in the negotiations. The Greens have outlined that it does not want to reverse the decisions taken last autumn to speed up the shutdown of peat energy use.

Government parties have also vented their frustration with the protracted controversy in public, where even the willingness of government partners to negotiate has been suspected.