Policy The autumn of Parliament is coming to a halt, with things left under the crown rays in the spring waiting in line

The EU’s stimulus package and economic and employment issues will come to the fore during the autumn. The Constitution Committee focuses on Haavisto’s criminal suspicions.

Parliament expect a busy autumn when it begins its session tomorrow after the summer. The EU’s recovery package is one of the biggest issues to be discussed in Parliament this autumn. Economic and employment issues also come to the fore.

“In part, these are related to the government’s program, but also to surviving the Korona era, so that companies can survive and jobs are lost as little as possible,” says the President. Anu Vehviläinen (Central) BTI.

He himself intends to promote adequate discussion of the EU recovery package in the Chamber, because that is what is so important.

Legislation related to the corona epidemic in the spring and summer took the main attention of the government and parliament, so now legislative projects buried under the corona are on the list until congestion.

A dozen citizens’ initiatives are also awaiting consideration.

“It is always said that there will be a busy autumn, but now there is really cover for it,” Vehviläinen describes.

In spring and in the summer the number of MPs in the Chamber was limited to fifty crowns. Parliamentary groups are currently examining whether the number of representatives can already be increased without increasing health risks. On Tuesday, their proposal is due to be discussed in the Council of Presidents.

At the end of June, the Council of Presidents proposed a temporary amendment to the Rules of Procedure to allow for remote voting. The proposal is before the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

“It assesses whether the model is sufficiently secure for committee voting and large hall voting, and whether it is possible to implement it,” says Vehviläinen.

It remains to be seen whether voting would take place by telephone or with everyone in the office and voting from there, or whether they would be able to vote remotely from their own homes.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Antti Häkkänen According to (Kok), there are still many major issues of principle associated with remote voting, which the committee is assessing. Ensuring security is one of these, but also ensuring that confidence in the democratic system is not compromised.

Parliamentary the constitutional committee will continue this week with the foreign minister as well Pekka Haaviston (green) handling of criminal suspicions. During the summer break, the members of the Constitution Committee have had more than a thousand pages of preliminary investigation material related to Haavisto’s activities in repatriating Finns who have been in al-Hol.

“The Committee on Constitutional Affairs has prioritized the matter because, firstly, it is about Haavisto’s legal protection and also about a very serious matter. This will be handled as quickly as possible, ”Häkkänen tells STT.

Häkkänen has abstained from hearing the case because he is a member of the Supreme Court, where the case would end up if the prosecution were decided to be prosecuted. The plenary session of Parliament decides on the possible prosecution.

The EUR 750 billion recovery package agreed in Brussels this summer is also on the table of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. According to Häkkänen, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs assesses whether the Treaties have been violated in practice or whether powers have been introduced at European level that should not have been introduced.

The time required for careful consideration of the matter shall be taken.

“Of course, the European Union always comes with some kind of timetable, but in fact it adapts to the timetables of the member states’ parliaments and their own constitutional institutions,” says Häkkänen.

If the package is found to be in line with the Treaties, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will take a position on how it will be voted on in Parliament. According to Häkkänen, the alternatives are voting by a two-thirds majority or a simple majority.