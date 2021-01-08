Policy Terrorism researcher Leena Malkki on the US congressional attack: Political violence may also be possible in Finland

It is dangerous for Malk to lull ourselves into the fact that the same kind of political violence could not take place in Finland as in the United States.

Helsinki a researcher in terrorism and politics at the university Leena Malkki considers it possible that similar political violence would take place in Finland as was experienced in the US capital, Washington, on Wednesday.

The outgoing president of the United States Donald Trump supporters took over the country The House of Congress responsible for the Parliament House for several hours.

Before the events that led to the violence, Trump was spoke untruthfullythat he is the winner of the presidential election and urged his supporters to march towards Congress.

“Could a similar thing happen in Finland? Yes, and in fact it has happened, ”Malkki wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Wood tells HS that he is referring to the Finnish Civil War in 1918 and the kidnappings, beatings and political assassinations of the far-right Lapua movement in the 1930s.

It is dangerous for Malk to be lulled into the fact that Finland, which has long been a democracy, is a special place.

“This may happen in Finland, but I do not see any acute threat. In Finland, it is often thought that political violence does not belong to Finnish society, because we have such a society because we are who we are, ”says Malkki.

“I’m disturbed by this kind of talk because it belittles the idea that the current situation is actually built and needs to be maintained.”

Malkin According to him, in a speech emphasizing Finnish characteristics, there is a risk that it will marginalize groups of people who are part of society and its opinions and concerns.

“This can lead to not taking all threats and things seriously enough when you think that this can’t happen under any circumstances.”

The United States the events are largely due to the strong confrontation of political extremes, i.e. polarization.

Malkki also sees extremes in the Finnish political debate. “However, Finland is still nowhere near the situation of living in completely different media realities than in the United States.”

According to him, Finland is protected to some extent by a strong education and a small society where almost everyone has the same experiences and where citizens read the same news extensively.

Wood observes, at least in the actions of basic Finns, similar political strategies that have reinforced the polarization of the United States.

He mentions, for example, the extent to which news from the mainstream media is questioned on basic Finnish social media. “And the fact that officials are easily suspected of having political goals, even if the official only obeys the law.”

HS interviewed the chairman of Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahoa on Thursday. Halla-aho is an exceptional Finnish party leader in that he has backed Trump’s policy in recent years. In June 2019, Halla-aho responded on Twitter that he considered Trump a good president, writing that Trump was “the best thing that has happened to the United States and the Western world in a long time”.

On Thursday, Halla-aho told HS not to be “too worried” about what was happening in the United States.

Wood says he is concerned about the example of what will happen in the United States. “This may affect how we respond to election losses in the future.”

In Finland, this does not necessarily mean that the president will not agree to resign or that the prime minister will fortify his official residence at the end of his term, Malkki says.

“The spirit of the game is to create confrontation and eat into the legitimacy of political opponents by questioning their motives. In this way, one builds one’s own support and one’s own bubble. There may also be a temptation in this way to question in some way the basic institution of a democratic system. ”

Malkista it is important to remember at all times that not all political movements in Europe are necessarily committed to democratic principles.

According to Malki, one key way to maintain democracy is for democracy to be renewed and to take challengers seriously.

“Democracy must be able to regenerate without gnawing. I have no great solution to this other than to state that polarization should be avoided, it is quite obvious. Disagreement is part of democracy, but it must be able to be managed without polarization. ”