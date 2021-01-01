Policy Researchers: Niinistö’s speech emphasized value leadership, now was not the time for foreign policy or economic evaluation

According to the futurist, Niinistö, as the “father of the country”, wanted to create hope that Finland had survived before, so it will survive in the future as well.

President Sauli Niinistö New Year’s speech emphasized his commitment to value leadership, says Director of the European Center of Excellence for Combating Hybrid Threats Teija Tiilikainen.

There was a lot of pandemic reflection and thoughts on people coping when the ordeal is still over. Niinistö also talked about the basis on which something new will be created after the pandemic is sometimes overcome.

“He has spoken before about the unity of the nation and the significance of the actions of the individual to society as a whole. They are important themes in the middle of a pandemic, ”says Tiilikainen.

Tiilikainen estimates that in his speech, Niinistö made a conscious choice to focus on only a few themes in order to avoid herring saladism. Still, Tiilikainen would have longed for a touch of more foreign policy, which the president leads in cooperation with the government.

“The dimension of international politics is hidden within the themes rather than that it would have been in its own right. Reference was made to the ongoing changes, but they were not specified or opened, ”says Tiilikainen.

Niinistö, for example, said the balance of power in international politics was “in strong motion”.

Turku Director of the Future Research Center at the University Juha Kaskinen characterizes Niinistö’s speech as realistic in terms of future assessment.

In his speech, Niinistö made it clear to the citizens that the pandemic has caused a fundamental turmoil, and even after the corona, there is no going back.

“That is how it is. The world is forcibly changing all the time, some features of society are completely disappearing. ”

Kaskinen, as a former environmental researcher, says that he is pleased that climate change was raised in two points in the speech and that the speech did not focus only on the pandemic.

“He wanted to remind that other problems should not be forgotten. The same type of observation was made about data security. ”

Kaskinen drew attention to the fact that in this speech the economy received little attention and things were not approached through it.

“I had thought in advance that he would have dealt with it more. It was a surprise to me. ”

According to Kaskinen, Niinistö’s speeches about solidarity and people’s own responsibility are classical conservative speech.

“His political thinking is visible, but yes, as the father of the country, he is also trying to create hope. We have survived before, so we will survive in the future. By doing, we will find out, and this will still be done. ”

Teija According to Tiilikainen, there was a lot of cryptic reflection and raising questions perhaps more than answers in the concise and reflective speech.

In the form of questions, Niinistö asked, for example, whether the doctrines of a corona pandemic about behavioral changes could also be applied in the fight against climate change. Likewise, he threw up the question of what is the right balance between individual rights and the security of society.

Niinistö has raised the same theme in the past: how to provide security for people who then have to protect themselves in society? The theme is topical, for example, because of Finnish citizens returning to Finland from the Syrian al-Hol camp, who may have radicalized at the camp and pose a threat to Finns.

“Niinistö is good at catching up with questions that divide and reflect on people over time. He handles them meaningfully on a general level and formulates them so that they are easier to handle, ”says Tiilikainen.

“Also in climate change, Niinistö outlines the dividing line it produces in society and strives to close it with his own thinking. Apparently he’s wrestling with these things himself. ”

According to Tiilikainen, Niinistö clearly signaled that cyber security should be taken seriously.

“The message was that it affects the whole of social order and is not only handled by official responsibility, but also by politicians who must be awake, not naive. But the analysis still didn’t go deeper than the surface. ”

Messaging service On Twitter, Niinistö’s speech praised, among other things, his observations on the relationship between rights and obligations.

Former Member of the Center Seppo Kääriäinen according to the observation, “speech does its job when it does not slip past but stops to think. That’s what happened here. ”

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) drew attention to Niinistö’s concern about cyber attacks.

“Society must show that we treat attacks with utter severity. That work is underway, ”Harakka writes.

Speech trainer Antti Mustakallio went through the rhetorical means of speech on his Twitter thread.

“We live in serious times. This, perhaps, was also reflected in the fact that there was little play of words and peculiar expressions in Niinistö’s speech at times. The expression was targeted, condensed and well thought out, ”Mustakallio estimates.

“The mention of Biolaps brought to mind such an idea that it would be great if Niinistö could someday say a few words directly to Finnish children and young people in his New Year’s speech.”