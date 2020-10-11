Policy Prime Minister Sanna Marin is responsible for the opposition’s accusations of lying: “What is all this aimed at? To incite hatred? Where?”

The arrangements for the SDP’s Saturday Action Day event were criticized. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) says on Twitter that sowing distrust does not lead to good.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) notes on Twitter that the Social Democratic Party’s Day of Action was organized in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.

The arrangements for the event came up for discussion when an image of the event held on Saturday at Tikkurila spread from the empty terrace of the restaurant, next to which the crowd had gathered to listen to Marin’s speech. He was the first to talk about it Evening paper.

“The Social Democrats have also been accused of not having people on the terrace of a Tikkurila restaurant when the SDP has held an event next door. The restaurant was closed at the time. Should there have been customers in the closed restaurant? ” Marin asks in her tweet.

Marinin according to the coalition, the sdp has criticized the fact that saturday day’s event was held at all.

“The Coalition Party held the election itself next to it.”

The Coalition Party’s criticism of the government culminated on Friday in the party’s distrust of the Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd).

“Pictures were taken in the Coalition tent without masks and standing next to each other. The previous day, the Coalition Party expressed distrust to Minister Krista Kiuru, because no general mask recommendation was issued in the spring, ”Marin Twiittaa.

Prime Minister Marin is responsible for opposition allegations of lying about masks. He states that the allegations have no cover and that “they are simply not true”. Marin asks what the opposition is aiming for with its allegations.

“To sow distrust in decision-makers and authorities? To incite hatred? Where? We are in the midst of a deep and serious crisis. Opposition policy can be done like this, of course, but it will not lead to anything good. ”

