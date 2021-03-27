Policy President Vehviläinen: The use of VTV’s CEO’s money seems ill-considered and undermines the agency’s credibility

The Bureau of Parliament will bring forward the meeting with Yli-Viikari by more than a week.

Parliamentary speaker Anu Vehviläinen According to the information in the public domain, the Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin spending money put the audit agency in a bad light.

“The information in the public domain about the use of Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the State Audit Office, related to hairdressing and beauty services, among other things, seems ill-considered and undermines the credibility of the agency supervising the use of public funds,” Vehviläinen says in the press release.

The Bureau of Parliament will bring forward the meeting with Yli-Viikari by more than a week. Now Yli-Viikari is scheduled to meet next Monday, when the meeting had previously been arranged for Tuesday, April 6th.

Yli-Viikarin spending money rose to the debate last week when Evening News said that Yli-Viikari has paid, for example, his own beauty care expenses from public funds.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, Yli-Viikari has paid with the agency’s credit card in 2018–2020, among other things, travel expenses, taxi expenses, individual restaurant expenses and styling services. The newspaper also said that the Parliamentary Audit Committee is investigating VTV’s financial management.

The Parliamentary Office Committee will discuss the situation on Tuesday, March 30.