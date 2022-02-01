Policy Power was already divided in Western Uusimaa: the central places for the Coalition

On Monday, the groups that received their delegates to the Western Uusimaa Welfare Region Regional Council discussed the division of seats between the institutions. The Coalition Party chaired the regional council and the regional government.

Negotiations conducted under the leadership of the largest group in the regional council, the Coalition Party. The chairman was the Executive Director of the Uusimaa Coalition Party Janne Pesonen.

According to a press release from the Welfare Area, the results of the negotiations were reached for each institution. At the same time, the gender distribution defined by the Equality Act by institution was ensured. The regional council will decide on the composition of the institutions at its first meeting on 7 March.

Regional Council the Coalition Party took the chair, the Greens the first Vice-Chair and the Coalition Party the second Vice-Chair. The seat of the third vice-chairman is shared by the Coalition Party and the Social Democrats.

The Coalition Party took the chairmanship of the regional government, the Social Democrats took the seat of the first vice-chair and the RKP the seat of the second vice-chair. Other members of the regional government went to the Coalition Party (5 seats), the Social Democrats (2 seats), the RKP (2 seats), the Greens (2 seats), the Left Alliance (1 seat) and the Basic Finns (1 seat). In addition, one seat will be shared by the Coalition and the center.

Coalition also chaired the Audit Committee, the Regional Election Committee, the Service and Resources Committee and the Preparedness and Security Committee, the press release states.

The Social Democrats were chaired by the Regional Government’s Individual Affairs Division and the Futures and Development Board.

Correction 1.2. at 11.50: Added that also the Left Alliance has one seat in the regional government.