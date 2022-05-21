Policy ‘Poorly thought out’, ‘incomprehensible’ – Left ministers reject Greens’ proposal to abandon Sundays

A proposal to reform Sundays is included in the proposal for a new political agenda for the Greens. The proposal for the most positive reception was received by the Coalition Party.

The Greens the initial proposal to abandon Sundays has little support in other governing parties.

A proposal to reform Sundays is included in the proposal for a new political agenda for the Greens. The program will be decided on Sunday at a meeting of the Greens in Joensuu.

“We are looking for a tripartite model for reforming Sundays to better meet today’s needs without calculating the total earnings of employees,” the party’s program proposal formulates.

By law, double pay is required for work done on a Sunday or other church holiday.

Minister for Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) knocked out the idea fresh. He commented on Twitter that the Greens ’presentation is“ ill-considered and unacceptable ”.

Vice-Chair of the Greens Iiris Suomela emphasized at a press conference at the party meeting that if the Sunday allowance is abolished, wages must otherwise rise accordingly.

“If there is no model for maintaining the salary level for the reform of Sundays, such a reform cannot and should not be done,” Suomela continued later. On Twitter.

Sarkkinen does not believe that it will be possible to fully compensate for the depreciation. He must be properly compensated for working on Sundays.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) thinks it is unrealistic to think that the removal of bonuses would be fully reimbursed to those who work on Sundays.

“Additional compensation for Sunday work is also compensation for many of the time they lose with their own loved ones,” Andersson commented on Twitter.

Andersson says the presentation is “incomprehensible” in a situation where there is a shortage of labor in the social and health sectors and low-wage workers are struggling with rising costs of living.

The survival of low-wage workers with rising living costs is also emphasized by the SDP’s vice-chairman, MP Niina Malm. According to him, the abolition of Sundays would jeopardize the functioning of the labor market and lead to redundancies in many sectors.

“For example, hospitals have to run around the clock and different services are also needed on Sundays. If Sunday bonuses were abolished, what would be enough workers for these critical sectors? ” Malm wrote in a press release he sent.

Opposition party the Coalition Party welcomed the idea of ​​abolishing Sundays.

Congressman Arto Satosen (Kok) states that the statutory Sunday allowance reduces the work done on Sundays.

“Many restaurants, cafés and specialty stores are closed on Sundays, even if customers have time and opportunities to use the services on Sundays and this would give employees more opportunities to earn money,” Satonen said in a press release.

“In many areas, it could be more justified to pay both Saturday and Sunday, for example, 1.5 times the salary for both days than a simple salary for Saturday and double a salary,” Satonen said in a press release.

Member of the Coalition Party Pia Kauma comments on Twitter that the Greens are “on the right track”.

“Somehow the Sunday supplements need to be modernized to match modern times. I would not remove them completely, but for example I would divide them more evenly over several days, ”Kauma tweeted.

The Greens the two-day party meeting will approve the party’s new political program for 2023-2027. The meeting was attended by nearly 600 party supporters on Saturday, according to organizers.