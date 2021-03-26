Policy Parliamentary Bureau meets VTV’s Director General, IS: Tytti Yli-Viikari has spent thousands of euros from public funds on styling services and beauty care

The use of public funds by the State Audit Office has been the subject of much debate and criticism recently.

Parliamentary the Bureau will meet the Director General of the National Audit Office Tytti Yli-Viikarin related to the situation of the Audit Office, the parliamentary bulletin states. The meeting will take place on 6 April, President Anu Vehviläinen under.

VTV’s own use of state funds, which monitors the consumption of public funds, has recently raised many questions. Ilta-Sanomat According to the Agency, among others, the abundant travel and ambiguities related to travel expenses have been the subject of criticism among the Agency’s staff.

In addition, VTV’s CEO Yli-Viikarin has been told that he has paid with the agency’s credit card, for example, for styling and other services that are not considered to be directly related to any job.

Ilta-Sanomat According to the information provided by VTV, Yli-Viikari has used the agency’s credit card for a total of more than 59,000 euros in 2018–2020. In the same period, a total of more than 4,700 euros of public funds have been spent on Yli-Viikari’s beauty care services. Of these, almost a thousand euros have been used to procure services that cannot be considered related to any job.

According to the parliamentary press release, the work of the Parliamentary Audit Committee “concerning VTV’s internal control and risk management and compliance with the principles of good governance and relevant regulations” continues.

Evening paper reported earlier this month that the Central Criminal Police has launched a preliminary investigation into VTV ‘s operations. The criminal offense is at least a breach of duty.