Policy Parliament opens the season with a debate on epidemic compensation, a live broadcast from the plenary in progress

Bills left under the corona are awaiting consideration, the autumn is becoming busy.

Parliament opens the part-session in plenary at 2 p.m. The purpose of the compensation is to support individuals and families who have incurred additional costs as a result of the restrictive measures resulting from the coronavirus epidemic.

The support would cover those who have received basic income support during the restrictive measures, if they are still recipients of basic income support during the payment period in the autumn.

The amount of support would be EUR 75 per month per person. The aid would be paid from September to December and would not need to be applied for separately.

In the Parliament House will continue with the same interest rate restrictions as were set in the spring. In the spring and summer, the number of MPs in the Chamber was limited by a joint decision of the parliamentary groups to fifty instead of the normal two hundred. At least initially, Parliament will continue with this restriction, but a continuation is under consideration.

The public auditorium of Parliament was closed in the spring, and no visitors have been received in the building. Parliamentary assistants and other house staff have also been assigned mainly to telecommuting.

Parliament waiting for a busy autumn. The EU’s recovery package is one of the biggest issues to be discussed in Parliament this autumn. Economic and employment issues also come to the fore.

Legislation related to the corona epidemic in the spring and summer took the main attention of the government and parliament, so now legislative projects buried under the corona are on the list until congestion.

A dozen citizens’ initiatives are also awaiting consideration.