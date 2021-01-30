Nicolas Bouzou, economist and essayist was the guest of “8h30 franceinfo”, Saturday January 30, 2021. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Nicolas Bouzou, essayist and director of the Asterès research firm, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Saturday January 30, 2021. Policy of “whatever the cost”, vaccine orders from the European Commission … He answers the questions of Ersin Leibowitch and Myriam Encaoua.

France “still has room for maneuver to get into debt”

Emmanuel Macron had declared in March 2020 that the State was ready to mobilize all financial means to face this health crisis “whatever the cost”. Nicolas Bouzou believes that France “still has room for maneuver to get into debt”.

These measures to support the economy could continue during a possible third confinement. “We will have a recovery of the economy when we have an improvement in the health situation and therefore, basically, the health measures which are good for the economy, these are those which are effective from a health point of view”, explains the economist.

Vaccines: “The European Union has made serious mistakes”

If Europeans are facing a delay in the delivery of vaccine stocks, it is mainly because “the European Union, in terms of orders” vaccines, a “made mistakes which are very serious mistakes”, according to Nicolas Bouzou. For example, “The European Union was the last major area to order and iron, by the way, order at the time of the second wave”, criticizes the economist.

Nicolas Bouzou also does not appreciate the European criticisms vis-à-vis pharmaceutical companies after these delivery delays: “When I see the President of the European Commission”, Ursula von der Leyen, “to overwhelm pharmaceutical laboratories I find that quite unwelcome because pharmaceutical laboratories, whether they are also old laboratories or start-ups, biotechs, it is they who in one year allow us to foresee the exit from the crisis “, he explains.

