Policy MPs in the city center want to prevent the Elokapina movement from visiting high schools, written question to the Minister of Education

MP Markus Lohi answers the HS’s questions about when non-violent civil disobedience would be appropriate.

Four a downtown MP has tabled a written question about circumventing the Elokapina movement in schools.

Deputies Pekka Aittakumpu, Tuomas Kettunen, Markus Lohi and Hanna-Leena Mattila write in their question that the Elokapina movement circulates about its activities in high schools, among other places.

In his question MPs ask if the Ministry of Education and Culture is aware of this.

“Does the Ministry of Education and Culture intend to take action and, if so, in what way to prevent the Elokapina movement or other movements that use the law as a means of breaking the law from visiting schools in our country?”

Deputies also ask whether the Minister of Education in charge of high school education is right that the Elokapina movement is touring high schools.

Deputies claim that, according to a report by the Police Board, the Elokapina protesters in their demonstration in Helsinki on 3 October caused their illegal activities to disrupt and obstruct public traffic and pose a danger to the protesters and the police.

“According to the Helsinki police, the protesters also endangered the urgent rescue tasks of the City of Helsinki Rescue Department.”

MPs point out that Elokapina states on its website that one way the movement operates is to knowingly break the law with civil disobedience.

Congressman Markus Lohi says that a written question arose when it was heard from Yle’s news that the Elokapina movement is touring schools.

“My own position is that if you incite eco-rebellion by breaking the law, it is not appropriate in schools. It is worth teaching law enforcement in schools, ”he says.

Should all movements that seek to influence politics through non-violent civil disobedience be prevented from entering schools?

“It has nothing to do with it. If you are incited to knowingly break the law, that’s what should not be allowed in schools. Those who want to act within the law can come. ”

But isn’t nonviolent civil disobedience almost always against the law?

“I will not take a broader position on the issue here. If attention is consciously sought by violating the law, Finnish society cannot be built on such activities. It can also be demonstrated within the framework of the law. ”

Should the green movement have once been denied access to schools because of the Koijärvi movement?

“I’m not taking a stand on it, I’m just taking a stand on this case.”

Should the same line have been followed internationally, for example in the cases of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi?

“I don’t comment on that either. This is a completely different matter this time around. ”