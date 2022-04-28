Policy Minister Tuppurainen: State-owned Gasum may not open an account with Gazprombank, Fortum-owned Uniper’s gas policy is a German matter

On Thursday, Minister of Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen reiterated his message that the Finnish state will not agree to pay for natural gas in rubles. “We do not agree with Russia’s demands.”

Finland the state does not agree with Russia’s demands for new payment terms for gas trade.

In practice, this means that the supply of natural gas from Russia to Finland may be interrupted when the next installment of gas payment falls due. This was the case for Poland and Bulgaria, which had refused new payment terms earlier this week.

Minister of Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) reiterated its message on Thursday that the Finnish state refuses to pay for natural gas in rubles.

Exactly no such demand has been made by Russia. Russia has instead demanded that European companies set up an account with Gazprombank, to which payments will be made in euros in the old way. Gazprombank then converts the payments into rubles and passes them on to the state gas company Gazprom.

On Thursday in Parliament, Tuppurainen clarified that Finland’s policy is not to allow companies to set up an account with Gazprombank.

“We do not agree with Russia’s demands,” Tuppurainen said.

In practice the ban applies to state-owned Gasum. According to Tuppurainen, Fortum’s majority-owned Uniper is a matter for the German state.

Uniper, together with the German government, has decided to continue purchasing gas from Russia under its new payment mechanism.

CFO of Uniper Tiina Tuomela has commented to The Financial Times that the arrangement proposed by Russia would be legal in light of the current sanctions.

“We believe that the change in the payment process is in line with the Sanctions Act and thus payments are possible,” he notes.

The European Commission also said last week that continuing to pay in euros or dollars is not against sanctions.

Tuppurainen said he hoped the European Commission would issue common guidelines as soon as possible so that the EU can speak with one voice. EU energy ministers will meet next Monday, and the Commission’s policy is expected at that time.

According to HS, Gasum’s next installment to Gazprom is due at the end of May.