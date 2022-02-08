Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Policy Mika Niikko will resign as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
14
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mika Niikko announced the matter on Tuesday night.

Congressman Mika Niikko (ps) announces his resignation as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“I openly admit that the tweet I posted this morning was carelessly worded. It goes without saying that I am defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and Finland’s foreign policy. Each country has the independent right to decide whether or not to apply for NATO membership. ”

“My fundamental concern is whether diplomacy will succeed in avoiding a full-scale war. Due to my careless tweet, I will resign as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at tomorrow’s committee meeting and leave my seat to be filled by our parliamentary group. “

#Policy #Mika #Niikko #resign #chairman #Foreign #Affairs #Committee

See also  Skiing A surprising message from the coaching management made Katri Lylynperä “pretty angry” and forced her to change her plans
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ford E-Transit 100% electric, features, scope and prices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.