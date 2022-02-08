Policy Mika Niikko will resign as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

Mika Niikko announced the matter on Tuesday night.

Congressman Mika Niikko (ps) announces his resignation as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“I openly admit that the tweet I posted this morning was carelessly worded. It goes without saying that I am defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and Finland’s foreign policy. Each country has the independent right to decide whether or not to apply for NATO membership. ”

“My fundamental concern is whether diplomacy will succeed in avoiding a full-scale war. Due to my careless tweet, I will resign as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at tomorrow’s committee meeting and leave my seat to be filled by our parliamentary group. “