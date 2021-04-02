Policy Kurvinen in the center of Ilkka-Pohjalainen: There is hardly any information about the consensus anymore, even in the corona actions, there are still remnants of the consensus.

According to the MP, unanimity can now only be found in foreign and security policy.

I’m downtown Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen seeks consensus on Finnish politics, especially in matters related to security, the economy and well-being: “The survival of our country simply calls for consensus.”

He writes about it in his opinion paper in Ilkka-Pohjalainen.

Kurvinen mentions the Paasikivi – Kekkonen line and the Korpilampi seminar as milestones of consensus on history. The achievements of the broad consensus were also the Public Health Act and the primary school.

The most recent of these, the Korpilampi seminar, dates back to 1977, when a consensus on Finnish economic policy was pressed.

According to Kurvinen, unanimity can now only be found mainly in foreign and security policy, but “otherwise there is no real information about the consensus”.

The MP from Kauhava does not make an actual proposal on how and under whose leadership or on what terms a new consensus should now be built. He notes that consensus does not mean forced consensus, but consensus built through discussion.

For example the labor market has not had the capacity to agree or adapt, and social reform has also been carried out for more than ten years, as party and power politics have taken precedence over others, Kurvinen writes.

Even in the corona measures, there are still remnants of consensus, and no consensus was reached on the postponement of the municipal elections, Kurvinen lists stumbling blocks.

According to Kurvinen, the development is partly explained by the sliding of the parties towards the outskirts. “It’s a stagnant view as it is and startling in this situation.”

According to Kurvinen, a political and broader consensus should now be built on opening up society to health. Consensus should also be reached on dealing with the social consequences of the corona crisis, Kurvinen writes.