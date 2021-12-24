Policy Junkkari: The downtown problem is that the party is flirting with two Santa Clauses

In November, downtown Annika Saarikko warned government partners to “flirt with the rejection of the economic boom”. What exactly did he mean?

In the center there is a problem: an unclear Santa Claus relationship. I have come to this conclusion after following the President of the Center along the autumn Annika Saarikon things to do.

In November, the archipelago gave ultimatum to government partners. He said in a speech at a party council meeting that the center will not be on a government that is “swearing with the rejection of the economic routine”.

The announcement caused confusion in the media. Not because the center threatened to leave the government – it always does. More wondered flirtuse of the term. After all, no one uses that word today.

It later emerged that the culprit was an assistant. That’s what they usually are. Namely, there was a term in the original text of Saarikko’s speech flirt. One basic doctrine of politics is that words with foreign consonants should be avoided in speeches. So one of the helpers reportedly suggested flirting instead of flirting, as words were synonymous, he said. And so it was.

It was only after the flirtation update that it became clear that Saarikko could be serious about leaving the government this time.

In fact, he said unequivocally that the budgetary framework agreed last spring could no longer be breached. According to Saarikko, all the reasons for opening the frames after the corona are excuses, and destabilizing the agreed spending framework is undermining the government.

“Our country is now run by my own generation, whose money has been cheap during their adult lives due to low interest rates. Those who forget history have no future. Cheap money, money in general, does not blind the decision-maker, ”Saarikko said.

Those who forget history have no future. That is well said. But has attitudes towards debt really changed recently?

This is an issue that Saarikko has raised from government partners in recent weeks.

At the beginning of December, Saarikko held bilateral talks with the presidents of four other governing parties, in which he demanded that the presidents commit themselves not to slip through economic groups and spending frameworks. Then the matter was worked out together among the whole five.

The archipelago did not get the promise he wanted from others, which he also said in public afterwards. The center’s conclusions on the matter were announced by Saarikko later in the spring. I hear before you leave Kemijoki.

I met Archipelago a few weeks ago. We talked about everything when he suddenly asked me the same question as my government partners.

Has the debt paradigm changed? So the general mindset about indebtedness.

Saarikko’s question was surprising, because in general the situation is the opposite. We journalists ask and politicians answer. I was confused.

The verse began to ring in my mind Pekka Ruuskan of the song The angel of Raphael.

What am I to answer for / mold figures missed in time.

Besides, Minister of Finance Saarikko has a competent ministry in the entire ministry to answer his questions. And, if necessary, the best economists in the country.

I still decided to try.

“Yes and no,” I replied, trying to explain something confusing about the fact that the era of neoliberal economic policy ended with the financial crisis and that, since then, tight economic discipline has been more critical.

At the same time, central banks embarked on a quantitative recovery in which they have bought corporate and government bonds while blaming the economy indefinitely for more money. And on top of that hit the interest rate crisis, which has unprecedentedly forced states to take on more debt to repair damage and save lives.

I also explained something about the fact that during zero interest rates, indebtedness is not such a bad thing for the state. At least many economists say that sovereign debt is not a problem as long as their borrowing rate is lower than the rate of economic growth. But at some point, interest rates will rise.

After my bumpy response, Saarikko said that the center is in any case concerned about the level of total debt.

Just see, I think. But I just said out loud, “good”.

Afterwards, I realized that I could have talked to Saariko about Santa Claus.

American journalist and Republican backing force Jude Wanniski introduced in 1974 The Wall Street Journal -in leaf The strategy of two Santa Clauses.

The situation for Republicans at the time was grim. President Richard Nixon had to resign, and the party’s reputation had deteriorated. Democrats seemed to be all over their necks.

In his article, Wanniski expressed the view that the Alho of the Republicans was not only due to Nixon’s corruption but the problem was much deeper.

The citizens liked the Democrats too much.

Wanniski wrote that the Democrats were president Franklin D. Rooseveltin Since the New Deal program in the 1930s, it has been seen as Santa Claus giving everything nice to the citizens: social security reform, unemployment security, bridges, roads and railways.

Similarly, the Republicans were considered to be mainly Ebenezer Scroogen, who is Charles Dickensin Saituri’s Christmas from the book a familiar yard businessman. Scrooge didn’t want to give anything nice to anyone.

Wanniski suggested Republicans should change their image from Scrooge to Santa Claus. But since the party hated big government and the use of public money, it wouldn’t be quite easy. But Wannisk had an idea.

Tax cuts!

Republicans would start cutting taxes. They, too, would become Santa Clauses.

Wanniski knew that in order to work credibly, the strategy of the two Santa Clauses required some kind of wise-sounding financial idea in the background. So he would pull a new theory out of his sleeve, which he named supply economics (supply-side Economics).

In summary, the theory was based on the idea that the more goods and services available, the more people consume them and the economy grows. And the best way to increase this supply is to reduce taxation on the rich and businesses. When the rich have to pay less in taxes, they can afford to open new factories. And the supply is growing even more.

Soon Jude Wanniski was supported by an economist Arthur Lafferin, whose curve on the napkin became world famous.

The curve drawn by Arthul Laffer on a napkin in 1974 can now be found at the National Museum of American History in Washington. In retrospect, it is suspected that this is not necessarily the original drawing but a later copy.

According to the story, Laffer, Wanniski and the president Gerald Ford Deputy Chief of Staff Dick Cheney were in the restaurant with drinks in 1974 when Laffer introduced his theory.

If the tax rate is zero, the tax revenue accruing to the state is also zero, Laffer explained. If the tax rate is one hundred, people will not agree to work and production will stop. Even then, tax revenue is zero.

So, according to Laffer, somewhere between zero and one hundred percent is the point where tax revenue is maximized.

Laffer estimates that this maximum point is lower than the current tax rate, so lowering taxes will increase production and tax revenue at the same time. And best of all, these tax cuts therefore pay for themselves.

Laffer clarified this by drawing a simple curved curve on the napkin that illustrated the theory.

The napkin is currently found in the National Museum of American History in Washington. However, there is a napkin in the museum suspect a copy made afterwards.

Laffer’s absurd-sounding theory got breezy when Ronald Reagan took it as a guideline. Reagan’s candidate in the 1980 presidential primary George HW Bush called Reagan’s economic guidelines the voodoo economy. But did not help.

Reagan became president, and Laffer’s napkin curve and two-santa strategy were fully implemented.

And they work. At least in the sense that the image of Republicans changed. They tirelessly drummed that the taxation of ordinary working Americans would be lightened – not as much as that of the super-rich, but still lighter.

Ronald Reaganista began a period often referred to as neoliberal economic policy. But, unlike the island itself, it did not necessarily mean a particularly tight grip on budget deficits.

Namely, during Reagan’s eight-year presidency, U.S. government debt tripled from $ 800 billion to $ 2,600 billion. Even after that, government debt has grown the fastest during Republican presidents.

According to Wannisk’s theory, inflating Republican debt also had a political end in itself: if Democrats were to regain power at some point, they would no longer be able to distribute public money like Santa because there was already so much debt.

Instead, they would have to raise taxes and cancel their election promises.

Democrats, in turn, would become that bad Scrooge.

Ronald Reagan (right) defeated George HW Bush in the Republican primary before the 1980 presidential election. Reagan has since taken Bush as vice president, even though he had called Reagan’s economic outlook voodoo. As president, Reagan followed the strategy of two Santa Clauses. The image has been processed.

In the neoliberal tax cuts were therefore central to economic thinking. Republicans had little to worry about government indebtedness. At least not while in power.

But when Democrats came to power, Republicans immediately launched a loud cry about irresponsible economic policy and indebtedness.

The same pattern continues in the United States. The current Democratic president, Joe Biden, indebtedness was vehemently criticized by Republicans. Trumpin taking on debt they were mostly silent.

In Finland, for example, you can take the Coalition Party. Now in opposition, it is talking fiercely about the dangers of indebtedness. Despite the fact that Finland is indebted quite a bit, even when the Coalition Party has been in power.

Whatever the economic policy paradigm prevailed, quite a few politicians actually seem to genuinely care about indebtedness. Debt speech seems to be more about political rhetoric.

Santa Claus so there are two: a good buck and a bad buck. Each can decide for himself which is good and which is bad, according to his or her disposition, point of view, and preferences.

In any case, these are fundamental ideological differences.

The second buck collects money from citizens by taxing it, which it then uses to provide gifts to citizens. Everyone gets basically the same gifts. The second buck, on the other hand, collects less taxes, leaving citizens with money to buy the gifts they want for themselves.

Sanna Marinin (sd) The government keeps gifts from a distributing goat. The Center is the second main government party and has so far had no problem participating in the distribution of gifts. Especially when they have been given to farmers and other groups of its basic supporters.

At the same time, however, Saarikko would also like tax cuts. In his speech at the Central Chamber of Commerce’s tax event in September, Saarikko hoped the government could decide on income tax cuts next autumn.

So he talked to that other buck.

But if you flirt with two Santa Clauses at the same time, the whole story easily goes unbelievable. Then it may happen to the voter that soon he will no longer believe in Santa at all.