Policy In his May Day speech, Prime Minister Marin took a stand on sanctions against Russia, Purra of basic Finns said Finland would wither

Marin referred to Finland’s possible NATO membership, stating that now is the time to ask questions and get answers.

Sdp: n President, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in his May Day speech that Finland is ready for energy sanctions against Russia.

Marin stressed that buying energy from Russia will finance the war, and this must stop.

He also said that Finland is ready to help Ukraine for as long as necessary and to participate in the reconstruction of the country.

“There are no easy solutions, but solutions still need to be made,” he said.

Marin gave his May Day speech in Turku at a joint May Day celebration by the left.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra said in his May Day speech in Helsinki that Finland would wither away. In addition to the failed employment and immigration policies, Purra cited the generosity of social benefits as the reasons.

Riikka Purra said that attracting unskilled labor from developing countries to Finland is a big mistake. In his opinion, Finland has abandoned its own and it is time to demand this country back.

Purra called the unprofitability of work and harsh taxation as internal threats, leaving many with little left in their hands. According to Purra, being at home can make you more money than going to work.