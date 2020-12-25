Policy IL: Prime Minister Marin is a favorite for the next president

The survey featured 30 well-known names from which each respondent was allowed to choose the best option for themselves. Officially, presidential candidates have not yet been selected.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is a favorite of Finns for the next president, it turns out Iltalehti from a recent survey commissioned by the

Marin received 16 percent support in the poll.

Marin is clearly more popular than MEPs considered top candidates for SDP presidential game Eero Heinäluoma and the EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

35 per cent of the SDP’s supporters named Marini their favorite, 12 per cent Heinäluoma and nine per cent Urpilainen.

Second the most popular presidential candidate in the poll was the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) with nine percent support and the third most popular Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn (center), which received eight percent support.

36 per cent of Green supporters named Haavisto their favorite. Sanna Marinin was named a favorite by 23 percent of Green supporters.

According to a poll by Iltalehti, the discussion related to the Syrian al-Hol camp has eaten Haavisto’s support in the presidential race. In April, Haavisto’s support in the corresponding survey by Taloustutkimus was 15 per cent. Even then, Marin was number one in the survey with 19 percent support.

The Economic Survey conducted an April survey for its own use. The results of the survey have not been published before.