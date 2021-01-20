Policy Halla-aho does not want to give much weight to the return to the top of the poll – “The changes are quite small”

In municipal elections, success is determined by the nomination of rural candidates and the turnout, says the chairman of Basic Finns. According to the party secretary, the coronavirus has made it difficult for the market party to campaign.

HS-Gallup showed on Wednesdaythat the opposition party Basic Finns has risen to become Finland’s largest party past the Prime Minister’s party SDP.

Party chairman Jussi Halla-aho says he doesn’t want to give much weight to an individual poll.

“More interesting than individual polls are trends. The changes are quite small, but if we look at it over a longer period of time, we are returning to the situation we were in a year ago, ”he says.

“Of course, the support of the SDP is permanently higher than it was then. This may be related to the change of party leader, that is how I would interpret it. ”

Basic Finns last ranked first at HS-Gallup last March, followed by The SDP drove past it in April the changed political climate of the coronavirus and bringing wide visibility to the Prime Minister’s Party.

Now the support of basic Finns has returned to close to last spring’s level after the slump.

However, in the most recent measurement, the difference between basic Finns and Sdp was very small. Basic Finns were supported by 21 per cent of the voters. The SDP would have 20.8 percent of the vote. The difference and Gallup’s changes fit into the margin of error.

Party Secretary Simo Grönroos believes that the result now indicates that the political climate has normalized compared to the beginning of the coronary virus situation last spring and that the Basic Finns are seen as a clear alternative to government policy.

“In Finland, as in the world, the support of the Prime Minister’s Party often rises when there is a crisis situation. Now, since the summer onwards, the situation has started to normalize and people are used to Corona being in that background and other things in politics have started to be talked about, ”he says.

Parties actual support will be measured next in the April municipal elections.

Halla-aho says that the success of the nomination of candidates, especially in rural areas, is crucial to the success of basic Finns. In several cities, the lists are already starting to be full, he says.

In addition, the turnout is of great importance, among other things. The party has recently been joined by a significant number of dormant voters.

“We hope to get people so enthusiastic that turnout will rise from previous municipal elections. We are the party that loses the most in it if turnout is low, ”he says.

With basic Finns has been challenged in previous elections to find a sufficient number of good candidates across the country, as in some small towns the organization of the relatively young party has been thin.

In the last election in 2017, it was left in a shared fifth place with less than nine percent support.

According to party secretary Grönroos, there are now almost the same number of candidates in the size of the final lists as in the last election. At that time, there were more than 3,800 candidates. The target of more than 6,000 candidates is still a long way off. Basic Finns have calculated that it would be possible to become a large municipal party with that amount.

“Of course, there is still a long way to go. But whatever that news has been, the situation is quite good for the competitors, ”says Grönroos.

However, he said, the coronavirus is currently making it more difficult to attract new people. Basic Finns is traditionally a hard-working market party, and in the fall it toured tightly, hauling the people through the provinces. Now the events are very much icy.

“Yes, I would dare say that to us [tämä] strikes quite a lot because we have traditionally organized quite a lot of market events. In the autumn, when it was possible to get around, the group was really well there. ”

Municipal sector published by the Development Foundation on Wednesday the survey saidthat, in any case, the supporters of basic Finns have by far the greatest temptation to run for municipal elections. More than a quarter of the party’s supporters said they would run in the municipal elections either very or fairly happily.

The second largest party’s SDP reading was 21 per cent and the third largest party’s Coalition was 20 per cent. The lowest willingness was in the center, where the reading was only 10 per cent, although the center had the most of all the parties who said they were very happy to run as a candidate.