Policy Haavisto Able from the U.S. Congress riot: “Was this the last show of the play or the first show?”

According to Haavisto, the ingredients were much worse.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) estimates at Yle’s Ykkösaam that the United States went as it did because there are a lot of frustrated people in the country who have been incited to protest. According to Haavisto, behind the frustration are, among other things, the difficult corona situation, unemployment, financial distress and the fear that China will take the market.

According to Haavisto, the riots in the U.S. House of Congress were much worse, as some members of Congress were brought to safety in the last tongue and bombs were unloaded from the House of Congress.

“Clearly, this has led to such introspection in the United States and also to the question of whether this was the last show of a play or whether this was the first show and what is coming,” Haavisto pondered.

According to Haavisto, the latter theory is frightening. The question is also whether the incitement will continue and what will happen at the inauguration.

“There are all the bad ingredients here,” Haavisto says.

Joe Biden the inauguration is on January 20, at which time power will change from the incumbent president From Donald Trump To Biden.

According to Haavisto, during the Trump term, Republicans have strengthened a wing with populist and far-right tendencies. However, he does not assess what is happening to the wing now.

In the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi raised on Friday concerns about Trump’s possible attempt to use the country’s nuclear weapons release codes. Pelosi said he discussed with a commander of the armed forces the prevention of a possible launch Mark Milleyn with.

Under the U.S. Constitution, the launch of nuclear weapons is decided by the president alone. There are 12 days left in Trump’s term.

Haavisto was asked if there was cause for concern about U.S. nuclear weapons and whether they would remain safe for the rest of Trump’s term.

“Pelos’s concern is very real in a situation where the incumbent is behaving very precariously and unpredictably.”

Haavisto did not directly answer the question of whether nuclear weapons should be a concern. He said the international community is concerned because unpredictability is the worst for the international community and also for the European allies of the United States.

Haavisto from al-Hol: It’s not just about law

Foreign minister Haavisto was buzzing around for almost a year as the Constitutional Committee investigated Haavisto’s activities in a case involving al-Hol campers.

In December, the Constitutional Committee ruled that Haavisto had acted illegally in trying to transfer the Consul General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Pasi Tuomisen other tasks. However, the conditions for prosecuting the minister were not met.

Haavisto was asked in Yle’s Ykkösaamu if he would do something different now.

Haavisto said he would have appointed a special envoy earlier.

“I would have liked the matter to have come to my mind at the very beginning of the term, because now it seems that we needed such an organization of our own, which has now worked very well.”

Ministerial the prosecution threshold in office is higher than that of an ordinary official. The Constitutional Committee considered that this increased prosecution threshold was not exceeded for Haavisto.

Haavisto was asked to explain why the prosecution threshold is higher for the minister. Haavisto said that when the constitution was enacted, there were fears that the issue of ministerial accountability could be politically abused against members of the government and the government as a whole. According to Haavisto, the aim has been to protect political decision-making.

“Perhaps these tendencies have also been seen in this al-Hol case, that it has not only been a matter of law but it has also been very controversial politically, and I think the legislators have been thinking about just such things,” he said.