Policy From the Iron Chancellor to the Mayor? Kalervo Kummola will take part in the Tampere Mayor’s Competition

Kalervo Kummola has announced his willingness to be the mayor of Tampere.

As Iron Chancellor a better known hockey influencer Kalervo Kummola, 75, told about his participation in the Tampere Mayor’s Competition On Twitter on Friday.

“I am looking forward to the Tampere Mayor’s Competition. Tampere is a great city where we can make it even better. The people decide, ”Kummola tweeted.

Kummola has served in the Tampere City Council for 15 years and in the Parliament for one term as a Member of the Coalition Party.

Kummola is also the vice-president of the International Hockey Federation.

The Tampere Regional Organization of the Coalition Party has also nominated another mayoral candidate for the spring municipal elections: Anna-Kaisa Ikonen.