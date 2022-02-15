Policy Eva’s survey: The contradiction between the left and the right is intensifying in Finland

Voters on left-wing parties see more and stronger contradictions in society than those in favor of traditional bourgeois parties.

Nearly Two-thirds of Finns estimate that the contradiction between the left and the right has grown significantly sharper than in previous decades, according to Evan’s survey of values ​​and attitudes.

According to the study, those voting for left-wing parties see more and stronger contradictions in society than those voting for traditional bourgeois parties, the Coalition Party and the Center Party.

“Supporters of basic Finns see the contradiction between politicians and the people as particularly strong. Among the supporters of the SDP and the Left Alliance, the contradiction between employers and employees is considered to be particularly strong compared to the views of the entire population, ”says Evan, an economist. Sanna Kurronen in the bulletin.

According to him, the supporters of the Coalition do not see any contradictions more than the average of the population really anywhere. The biggest concern for downtown supporters is the conflict between growth centers and remote areas.

Tensions between women and men, as well as between young and old, are also now becoming stronger.

In many In relations, however, several confrontations traditional to Finnish society have eased in recent years. For example, social tensions over income distribution, immigration, the outermost regions and the labor market are perceived to have diminished.

“The four contradictions related to internationality and locality are now estimated to be a little milder than before. They concern tensions between native Finns and immigrants, national and international culture, growth centers and peripheral regions, and those in favor of the EU and those critical of the EU, ”says Eva’s research manager. Ilkka Haavisto.

According to him, these confrontations have a long tradition, but in recent years they have been central to the themes of populism.

The results are based on the answers of more than 2,000 people. The margin of error for the results at the level of the whole population is 2–3 percentage points in each direction.