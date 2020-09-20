Policy As politicians, Sanna Marinia and Matti Vanha are united by something that can be a problem or a blessing

I hope so according to the ruling parties now have a willingness to resolve, said Sanna Marin On the steps of the estate house on Tuesday morning. He was going to the budget quarrel to continue the negotiations that had begun the day before on the state’s draft revenue and expenditure estimates for next year.

The opinion was interesting.

It sounded like Sanna Marin had outsourced herself.

Marin wished the ruling parties a willingness to find a solution – as if it didn’t concern him at all. Although Marin is still the chairman of one governing party, the SDP.

This was the Prime Minister’s statement.

Sanna Marin is, of course, the Prime Minister. But the statement apparently underlined the matter intentionally.

The prime minister’s job is to lead the government’s work. Although the prime minister is the chairman of his own party, he cannot just pursue the interests and goals of his own party.

Or, of course, he can, but in that case, he may soon no longer have a government whose work could be led.

One Those present at the estate house say that Sanna Marin sought to lead the budget negotiations in an accentuated “prime ministerial manner”. By this he means that he is seeking a solution and a conciliatory attitude towards the differing demands of the governing parties.

An example of the same thing was seen last week. The center called for a relaxation of travel restrictions related to the corona. The SDP opposed the matter, but Marin gave in to the center.

In a final decision on the budget debate on Wednesday, Marin gave way to government partners. He opened the event briefly and then gave in to the other four party leaders and the finance minister Matti Vanhanen (center) to present the decisions made by the board.

It is known that on a few occasions in the budget negotiations, Marin’s surface tightened, but that may not be a miracle. The squabbling of the center and the Greens over the tax treatment of peat was very heavy.

Conciliation has not always been considered Sanna Marini’s number one strength.

In the spring, Marin roared on Twitter as president Sauli to Niinistö, after this had presented a “fist” to lead the corona crisis measures.

The previous chairman of the center Katri Kulmunia According to press reports, Marin called the SDP’s parliamentary group a “plague”.

Just before the budget crisis, Sanna Marin ended the war of words with the CEO of the forest company UPM Kymmene Jussi Pesonen with. In his open letter, Pesonen criticized recent governments for excessive taxation and lack of industrial policy. Marin responded by wondering where the social responsibility of UPM, which spoke about the closure of the Kaipola plant, lies.

Coalition Party Paula Risikko accused Marin of inciting class struggle. It probably wasn’t all about the UPM controversy, but Marin’s rhetoric has often been deep red. Marin is estimated to belong ideologically to the left of the SDP.

Sanna Marin has served as prime minister for almost ten months. Most of the time has been spent dealing with the interest rate crisis, where the government has generally succeeded well.

In an HS poll published in July, as many as 80 percent of respondents rated Marin as doing well or fairly well.

However, the Finns have only seen Marin as the prime minister of the crisis – not the leader of everyday politics. Therefore, the budget debate was a place of display for Marini.

Although the interest rate crisis was strongly present in the budget debate, in many respects the negotiations were quite normal policy-making. Riihi had to decide on the state’s revenue and expenditure for next year and on the implementation of many of the goals recorded in the government program.

The top of these, of course, were employment measures, the decision of which has been delayed by the government for a year and a half.

The Center had unequivocally stated in advance that the implementation of the employment measures in the government program was a condition for the party to remain on the government.

The newly elected chairman of the center Annika Saarikko could not have given up on his first job in a matter on which the party has raised the threshold issue. Especially when downtowners are already in pain for their involvement in the red-green government.

The government managed to decide on measures that should create 31,000 to 36,000 jobs. So the recording of the government program came true – at least in a way. Namely, the government decided to postpone the deadline for meeting the employment target from 2023 to the end of this decade.

The opposition announced that it would raise an intermediate question in Parliament on the rejection of the government’s economic and employment goals.

And rightly so, the opposition is. The government itself has announced that it will not be able to reach its target of 75% employment rate and fiscal consolidation by 2023 due to the interest rate crisis.

Oword employment measures the government decided to abolish the additional days of earnings-related unemployment insurance for older workers, the so-called pension tube. The decision will surely anger many demarche voters and trade unionists.

Thus, the SDP and the Left Alliance wanted the government to still allow labor organizations to try to find alternative solutions for removing the pension tube.

This was a classic political ploy of trying to find a scapegoat outside the government for an awkward decision.

The timetable given to the social partners is tight. They should find alternative ways to create 10,000 jobs by November. If they are not found, the government announced that it will decide to remove the pension tube.

According to the Center’s interpretation, the entry is so clear that the government can no longer live with the removal of the pension tube. In the Left Alliance, the issue is less clear.

The SDP has generally not acted against the will of the trade union movement.

However, Sanna Marini’s relationship with the trade union movement is a mystery. Marin is certainly in favor of the trade union movement in principle, but he is not personally very closely involved in it.

One of the background influencers of demarches describes the situation as the traditional labor market system for the traditional trade union demar. It doesn’t matter so much what kind of solutions the system produces – because the most important thing is the permanence of the system.

For Marin, the trade union movement is a tool rather than an absolute value. If there are no results, it may not be a problem for Marin to walk over the trade union movement.

If the social partners don’t come up with alternatives, Marin will likely be ready to remove the retirement tube.

Perhaps the most surprising thing in the negotiations at the Estate House was how enthusiastically all the representatives of the governing parties praised Minister of Finance Matti Vanha.

Although Vanhanen is a minister in the center, he seems to be treated in other parties as an almost politically neutral actor and expert minister.

The reason is probably Vanhanen’s long experience and stable character. No one remembers Vanhanen ever getting nervous.

Marin, on the other hand, is very nervous.

Matti Vanhanen and Sanna Marin are of different generations and different as people. Yet they have at least one unifying feature as politicians.

Vanhanen, who served as Prime Minister from 2003 to 2010, was an exceptional Prime Minister because he did not have any special courts or trustees in his background. The old man pondered things pretty much to himself.

Vanhanen was a lone actor who did not belong to any of the groupings within the center.

Marin also works pretty much alone. He also has no clear background crew.

This can be a problem, as the Prime Minister certainly needs advice and funding. On the other hand, non-clique guarantees that the Prime Minister is not indebted to anyone.

Independence gives the Prime Minister room for maneuver and the opportunity to act pragmatically if necessary. Marin may not be a left-wing demer if the situation demands it.

Checkmate Vanhanen is the last Prime Minister in Finland to have succeeded as Prime Minister by winning the parliamentary elections.

Of course, Sanna Marinkin will try the same.

Sanna Marini’s agreement in the budget debate may be the broader strategic direction of the SDP. At least many of the demarche backgrounds believe that the SDP will only succeed in the next election if Sanna Marin’s government succeeds as a whole.

Therefore, it is worth giving in to government partners from time to time.

Besides, the SDP does not need political gains in government right now. It has had time to collect them at the beginning of the parliamentary term.

The Board has decided on the dimensioning of nurses and the extension of compulsory school age. Both are key objectives of the SDP. Former President Antti Rinteen the promised May Day did not materialize, but the smallest pensions were still raised slightly at the beginning of this year.

Sanna Marin is likely to let the government partners succeed for the selfish reason that this is how the SDP also believes it will succeed.