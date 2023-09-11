Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 19:58

Five days after ending Operation Shield in Baixada Santista, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat once again reinforced the policing of Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota) in the region this Sunday, 10. The reinforcement is due to recent attacks against military police officers , like the one that resulted in the death of Sergeant Gerson Antunes Lima, aged 55, shot by criminals on Friday, 8, in São Vicente.

According to the SSP, the police officer had been inactive since 2019 and, before being murdered, he had served in the 1st Company of the 45th Military Police Battalion. According to the ministry, he is the 8th PM killed in Baixada Santista since January, seven of which were inactive. In addition to these, 12 military police officers have already been injured this year in the region, eight of them on duty, three off duty and one inactive.

Operation Escudo, which resulted in the death of 28 people, was closed by the Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) administration after demands from human rights entities and charges in court regarding the use of cameras by the police officers involved in this work. According to reports made to the Ombudsman’s Office and the report from the Estadão, there were cases of torture and execution by PMs who worked in local communities. The State government denies this.

The Secretary of Security, Guilherme Derrite, confirmed the reinforcement of policing on Instagram. “The Rota has reinforced patrolling in Baixada Santista, as well as the other Operation Impact vehicles, intelligence teams from the Civil Police and the PM Victim sector to identify, qualify and detain the individuals who carried out the attacks against the police officers”, he published.

On the same day as the attack that resulted in the death of the sergeant in São Vicente, a police officer was shot in the shoulder during an operation to search for those suspected of killing the agent, in the Castelo neighborhood, in Santos. A suspect on a bicycle pulled out a gun and shot toward the team.

In addition to the sergeant, a stray bullet during the shooting struck and killed a 22-year-old woman. Two more people were injured. This Saturday, 9th, in São Vicente, a 46-year-old military police officer was shot in front of his own house, in the Cidade Náutica neighborhood. The victim remained hospitalized this Sunday.

Operation Escudo, in Baixada Santista, began one day after the death of Rota soldier, Patrick Bastos Reis, while patrolling in Vila Zilda, in Guarujá. The operation aimed to arrest those responsible for the attack, but resulted in the death of 28 people, including a suspect of having participated in the action that killed the police officer.