Alejandra Hernandez was shot dead on Thursday afternoon in the city of Tecate, lower californiaaround 7:44 p.m., this was not the first time that she suffered an attack, however on this occasion her attackers achieved their objective.

According to the authorities, around 7:44 p.m. on June 29, they received a report of firearm detonations at a gas station located between the streets of Arturo Guerra and Yucatán, in the La Viñita neighborhood.

After the emergency call elements of the Municipal police They moved to the place in question, where they confirmed that the agent had been attacked with bullets when he was trying to refuel his private vehicle.

According to some witnesses, there were five people with ski masks and aboard a white Honda vehicle, model 2006, who attacked the police.

Later it became known about a burned and abandoned unit with the same characteristics, in the Amolition Rest colony. Two long weapons were found inside the vehicle.

According to Diario Zeta, Alexandra it would have suffered two previous attacks during the administration of mayoress Nereida Fuentes.

The security desk announced that He had an investigation for his alleged participation in criminal groups, among which was the Sinaloa Cartel, to whom he supposedly provided information.