To take the life of Pierpaola Romano would have been Massimiliano Carpineti, a colleague of his who then took his own life

A very violent and tragic episode took place yesterday on the north-eastern outskirts of Rome. Pierpaola Romano, a 58-year-old woman, lost her life after her attacker fired three shots at her, including one fatality in the chest. After the shots were fired, the killer took off in a car. Shortly after the crime, the man’s body was found inside a car not far from the place of the feminicide.

It was just after 11:00 yesterday morning, when the police station of San Basilio, a district located at northeastern suburbs of Romehas received several calls from the residents of via Rosario Nicolò.

These people alerted the police to some shooting which occurred shortly before and the body of a woman lying on the ground.

Arriving at the scene, the agents found Pierpaola Romano, 58, lying on the ground now lifeless. Three bullet holes on her body, of which one in the chest which probably decreed his death.

Who killed Pierpaola Romano

The episode took place in the entrance hall of the building where, according to reports, Pierpaola Romano he was trying to take refuge.

The 58-year-old was a policewoman who served in the Chamber of Deputies. She was originally from Marzano Appio, in the province of Caserta. She was married to a colleague, who however served in the north and also resides in upper Italy. Pierpaola was also one momof a 22 year old boy.

After his feminicide, the attacker fled aboard a small car.

About an hour after the intervention of the police officers at the scene of the crime, he was found the lifeless body of the killerinside a car parked in via Nino Tamassia, a few kilometers away from via Rosario Nicolò.

It’s about Massimiliano Carpinetia colleague of Pierpaola, who would have taken his own life with a gunshot to the temple after taking the life of the poor woman.

The investigations will help to understand the dynamic of the feminicide suicide and the motive which prompted the man to carry out such a heinous act. They will follow updates about this tragic event.