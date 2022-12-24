Hermosillo.- Ariana Abigail Chávez Alatriz, Sonora state police officer, died during a showy car crash happened on the Hermosillo-Guaymas highwayaccording to confirmed information María Dolores del Río.

Through her Twitter account, the head of the Sonora Public Security Secretariat confirmed the death of the agent and expressed her condolences to the family.

“With pain we regret the heartfelt death of the honorable, brave and always loyal agent of the State Public Security Police, Ariana Abigail Chávez Alatriz, victim of a car accident,” the public official published.

“We embrace his family, friends and colleagues from the corporation, raising a prayer for his eternal rest,” he added.

The Vehicular accident It happened around 3:00 p.m. this Friday, December 23, after a woman who was traveling aboard a red Pick Up truck went off the road and overturned, after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel.

This was the second accident occurred during the day in the aforementioned street. The first occurred around 10:00 a.m., when a passenger bus on the “Mayitos” line collided with a trailer.

The first event left a fatality, while the second left a balance of 15 injured, of which two are in a delicate state of health.