In the Moscow region, a drug laboratory that could produce about 500 kg of synthetic drugs per month has been liquidated, said Irina Volk, an official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to her, the activities of the group, which included citizens of both Russia and neighboring countries, were liquidated. According to preliminary data, these people have qualified knowledge in the field of chemical synthesis, which allowed them to establish a full cycle of production and wholesale of mephedrone.

The drug laboratory was located in a rented private house in the Volokolamsk district of the Moscow region. During the search, about 165 kg of mephedrone, more than two tons of precursors and other substances, as well as special equipment, including two chemical reactors, were seized. The special operation made it possible to prevent more than 800 thousand doses of the drug from entering the black market for a total of about 300 million rubles. It was found that the marketing of mephedrone was planned in the Russian regions using tabs.

As Volk noted, the suspect in possession of drugs on an especially large scale for the purpose of sale was detained and arrested. Now all those involved in the work of the drug laboratory are being sought.