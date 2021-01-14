In the Moscow region, police stopped the production and sale of drugs in an underground laboratory.

She was housed in a rented house on the territory of a dacha non-profit partnership in the Leninsky city district.

Irina Volk, official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation toldthat during the search were seized laboratory equipment, electronic scales, a container with a powdery substance, cans, which, presumably, contained precursors, construction mixers and chemical protection means.

On the street next to the garage, they found a plastic container containing two packages of powder. Research has shown that a substance weighing over 750 grams is mephedrone.

Operatives detained a native of the city of Omsk, previously convicted of illegal trafficking in pornographic materials. By a court decision, he was placed in custody.

A criminal case was initiated on the illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues.

In mid-December, it was reported that Interior Ministry officers had liquidated a large drug laboratory near St. Petersburg. They seized several packages of methamphetamine weighing almost 59 kg and chemical equipment.