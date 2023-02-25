Zacatecas.- Two policemen were injured after one ambush perpetrated by an armed group that attacked the uniformed men who were touring the community of Guadalupe Victoria, belonging to Jerez, southeast of Zacatecas.

The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) reported that after the attack an operation was deployed by land and air to find those responsible.

“The police officers were carrying out their own security tasks in communities of the aforementioned municipality and when they were patrolling in the town of Guadalupe Victoria they were attacked.

“After this fact was reported, corporations from the three levels of government immediately mobilized and the injured elements were transferred to receive medical attention,” he detailed in a statement.

The health of the agents is stable, according to the agency.

Zacatecas accumulates seven crimes against police officers so far in 2023, according to the Causa en Común Organization. In 2022, according to the count of this source, the entity added 60 homicides against uniformed officers.

Violence continues in Jerez

This morning, a relative of Councilor Jaquelín Ultreras was shot to death.

Authorities sent condolences and urged the state and federal governments address the issue of insecurity in Jerezwhere dozens of missing persons are reported.

In the place, continuous shootings, homicides and attacks on bars have also been registered in recent months.

These violent events caused the festival known as La Jerezada to be cancelled.