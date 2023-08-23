Home page World

From: Bona Hyun

Split

A policeman rescued a kitten – it was stuck helplessly in the sewer. After the heroic rescue, he lovingly took care of the orphaned animal.

New York – police officers are always on duty for us – and they also have a big heart towards helpless animals. After already one Firefighter rescued and adopted a kittenan officer from New York did the same: A police officer gave an orphaned cat a new home after it was rescued. Firefighter Brandon, who also rescued and adopted a kitten*, went down a few meters to save his cub. The NYPD officer also went underground to rescue the trapped cat – a heartbreaking adoption followed immediately after the rescue.

City with 5 boroughs: new York Mayor: Eric Adams Area: 783.8 square kilometers Founded: 1624

Police officer rescues and adopts kittens – and gives the little one a new home

Two police officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) received a call and were on the spot immediately: An animal was in great distress because a small cat was stuck in a sewer. Arriving at the scene, Officer Blomquist pushed the manhole cover aside and found the kitten perched on a water bottle and floating in the sewer. Since there was no possibility of freeing itself, it would certainly have had to stay below for a long time. How the young animal got into a drainage channel of all places is unclear – it may have become like this four-legged friend left in the sewer – the dog was rescued and adopted by a man.

Police officer rescued a kitten from the drain pipe – then he adopted it (Kreizeitung.de-Montage). © @NYPD70Pct/twitter (screenshot)/Wojciech Bartkowski/imago

Kitten adopted without mom – brave firefighter becomes her foster father

Officer Blomquist climbed into the drain “without hesitation,” the NYPD 70th Precinct wrote on Twitter. Only one thing counted for him at that moment: to free the kitten from the predicament and to bring it to safety. And so did the policeman – he fished the cat out of the canal and carefully wrapped it in a blue bag. Fortunately, the baby cat had no visible injuries, so police officer Blomquist and his partner brought the animal to the Animal Care Center NYC. DailyPaws reports that the two officials quickly gave the cat a name on the way to the vet, affectionately christening her “Splinter.”

After a medical check-up, Splinter was temporarily placed with a foster family. She takes care of Splinter until he can return to his savior’s arms. Officer Blomquist really wants to adopt the little one and take him into his home. Once the adoption process is complete, Officer Blomquist can take his animal family addition under his wing. A happy ending for everyone involved – not just kitty Splinter, but one too Dog who gets a new home after a fire from the firefighter.

Netz is taken with the cop who rescues and adopts kittens from a sewer

On the Twitter and Facebook accounts, the New York Police Department shared this touching story. Numerous users were impressed by the heartbreaking rescue story and the subsequent adoption of the cat. “Thank you. Not everyone would have climbed into a channel,” tweeted one user. “You are amazing! Thanks for saving the little one,” read another comment.

Editor’s note: This text has already appeared in the past. He was of particular interest to many readers. That’s why we’re offering it again.

Users also express their respect and admiration on Facebook: “A true hero. Thank you for caring Great praise!”. Another emotional animal story about you homeless man raising a quarter through a dog birthday, also moved the hearts of many people online. Animals just delight the whole world again and again. *