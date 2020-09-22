The Supreme Court of Khakassia found the former head of the department of drug control of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Zaitsev guilty of accepting a bribe and disclosing state secrets and sentenced him to eight years in prison and a fine of 156 thousand rubles. The wife of the convict Elena told about this to the portal “Taiga.info”.

According to the investigation, in December 2018, Zaitsev entered into correspondence with an operator of one of the online drug stores and promised to detain a man who had stolen from his interlocutor some of the prohibited substances, which he was supposed to leave as “bookmarks.” In the future, the policeman promised to bring the stranger to justice, reported on the website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for Khakassia.

“Also, the convicted person informed this person of secret information constituting a state secret about the operational-search measures carried out and planned by the police officers, the timing of their conduct, in order to ensure the safety of the members of the organized group who carried out the illegal sale of drugs through the online store,” told the department.

For this, according to the ICR, Zaitsev received a bribe from the operator in bitcoins totaling 52 thousand rubles.

As a result of an official check, the policeman was dismissed from service. Zaitsev appealed the dismissal in court, considering it illegal, but he was refused, after which a case was opened.

In November 2019, while under house arrest, the ex-policeman recorded a video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he revealed the scheme of protecting drug trafficking by the Khakass security forces. In particular, according to “Taiga.info”, he accused the head of the drug control department of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs Yevgeny Lysykh, his subordinates and FSB officers.

After the publication of the appeal, Zaitsev was sent to a pre-trial detention center. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Khakassia called the information of the security official about the “protection” of the drug trade in the region an attempt to discredit the department and influence the course of the investigation.

The verdict against Zaitsev has not yet entered into legal force.