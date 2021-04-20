The death of police officer Brian Siknik, who died after the storming of the Capitol, came from natural causes. This is the conclusion reached by the chief medical examiner of the District of Columbia Francisco Diaz. On Monday, April 19, reports The Washington Post…

A law enforcement officer suffered two strokes and died the next day after rioting in the congressional building.

Earlier, the investigation put forward a version of the death of a policeman from spraying a chemical, but the autopsy results denied this option. No traces of reaction or signs of external or internal damage were found.

According to the chief medical examiner, these findings will complicate the work of prosecutors, as they were about to press charges of murder in connection with the death of Siknik during the dispersal of protesters.

On January 7, Capitol police confirmed information about the death of their employee, injured during the January 6 riots in Washington. According to the department, Brian D. Siknik died due to injuries sustained while on duty. He was involved in breaking up the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Riots in Washington erupted on January 6 during the approval of the results of the presidential election in Congress. Legislators had to end debate as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. As a result, there were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. The police were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades. Five people were killed in the riots, including what was believed to be police officer Siknik.

In connection with the events in Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened more than 160 criminal cases. The punishment for some charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol may be imprisonment up to 20 years.