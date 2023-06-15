the quarrel between the two
A police officer has been suspended from duty after a confrontation with another officer, which was recorded on the duty camera. Alexander Shaouni of the Orlando Police Department faces criminal charges and an internal investigation. Shaouni was stopped for speeding with no hazard lights or sirens activated. After a heated exchange, he was charged with dangerous driving, resisting an officer, and escape and avoidance.
02:34
