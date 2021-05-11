In the United States, a police officer who shot a suicide retained his salary after being fired. It is reported by Fox News.

Alabama State Police Officer William Darby was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker in 2018. The policeman answered the man’s 911 call, during which he announced that he was armed and planned to commit suicide. According to the investigation, before Darby’s shot, the victim put a pistol to his temple.

Following the indictment, Darby was forced to resign from the Huntsville Police Department. However, he will continue to receive a police salary. “This is a normal process until the formal proceedings are completed in accordance with Huntsville’s HR policy,” said Lucy DeBeauty, a spokeswoman for the city.

The officer was released from custody on $ 100,000 bail. Darby’s lawyer said his client would appeal and prove his innocence. The city authorities announced their support for the policeman and allocated 125 thousand dollars for his protection.

The final hearing on the case will take place in six weeks. The officer faces from 20 years in prison to life in prison.

On May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, police officer Derek Shovin killed 46-year-old African American George Floyd during his arrest. Four police officers were fired after the incident. On April 21, 2021, a jury found Chauvin guilty of a crime and faces up to 40 years in prison.