A young police officer injured his brother in Berlin with a shot from his service pistol. Now he is threatened with losing his job.

Berlin – On Monday evening (August 7th), emergency services were called to Berlin’s Gropiusstadt in the Neukölln district. The reason was an injured youth who was hit by a shot in the neck.

Young police officer from Berlin shoots his brother in the neck

As the Picture-Zeitung reports that the 15-year-old is said to have stayed around 8:45 p.m. in the apartment of his 22-year-old brother, who is a police officer. According to current information, the young officer wanted to show his brother his pistol. A shot is said to have been fired, hitting the youth in the neck.

Rescue workers were alerted, who treated the heavily bleeding wound and finally took the 15-year-old to the nearest hospital. There is no danger to life. His condition is said to have stabilized by now.

As opposed to an investigator Picture said the young civil servant could now lose his job in the worst case. The 22-year-old police officer was prosecuted for violating the Weapons Act because of the disregard for strict regulations regarding the use of service weapons. In addition, “negligent bodily harm” is being investigated. (asc)