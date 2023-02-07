He wanted to avenge his son, attacked by that group of boys. So the policeman detonated two shots, injuring a 19-year-old: arrested

A father and police officer The 49-year-old state employee was placed under house arrest on bodily harm charges after he shot a 19-year-old boy.

The man went in front of a group of boys, carrying one with him pistol. It would not be the ordinance. According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, the policeman wanted avenge his minor son. The latter had called him, telling him that a group of boys had attacked him.

Thus, the father presented himself in front of the boys, all of them aged between 17 and 19 years old and after an argument, he set off two shots. A bullet hit a 19-year-old in the knee.

The man was arrested and is now accused of personal injury. It is not yet clear why he decided to act without asking the intervention of his colleagues or while he was on duty.

The community of Santa Maria a Vico, in the province of Caserta, is shocked by what happened. The inhabitants, speaking to the microphones of Ore 14, the program conducted by Milo Infante on Rai 2, told that the kids often gather in that square and noise until late in the evening. Many minors.

The origin of the weapon used by the policeman is being investigated

The Carabinieri who arrested the policeman are investigating the origin of the weapon. According to the first rumors it would be an illegally held pistol. But the actual confirmation has not yet arrived.

Witnesses said that the boys would have also tried to attack the father of the beaten boy shortly before and they would have done so fall on the ground. It would have been at that point that the agent would have detonated two shots, hitting a 19-year-old boy. The latter was transported to the hospital and after the necessary treatments, he was discharged with one 10 day prognosis.

