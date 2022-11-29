Policeman lures a minor online, kidnaps her and exterminates her family: killed by colleagues

A policeman has solicited an underage girl on the internet, providing her with a false identity. He then killed his grandparents and mother and set their house on fire, escaping with her young girl. The man was killed by colleagues in a firefight. It happened in the United States, specifically in California.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, a Virginia agent until last month and recently hired as a deputy sheriff in the same state. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the policeman met the girl online and obtained her personal information by deceiving her with a false identity. A gimmick known as catfishing. After he managed to get the information he wanted from her, he would cross the country to reach her, arriving from Virginia in California. Arriving at the home of the minor, he allegedly killed the girl’s mother, Brooke Winek, 38 years old. Then, his grandparents, Mark Winek, 69, and his wife, Sharie Winek, 65. Finally, they set their home on fire, before fleeing with the young woman.

A few hours later, police located his car in San Bernardino County, with the young victim on board. The latter fired a few shots but was killed in the clash with the agents.