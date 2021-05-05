One police officer was killed during an operation to arrest drug dealers in southeastern France. About this on your page in Twitter reported on Wednesday, May 5, French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

According to him, the policeman was fatally wounded during the operation in Avignon.

In turn, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen clarified in his Twitterthat the police were conducting an operation to suppress drug-related activities.

“Several police officers were fired upon. The seriously injured policeman died, ”he said.

According to the TV channel Bfm, the incident occurred at about 18.30 local time (19.30 Moscow time), when the police officers returning from the mission decided to answer a call about the violation of order in the city center. Arriving at the scene, they witnessed a deal on the sale of illegal substances and decided to detain the violators. At that moment, one of the young people took out a pistol and fired several shots at the guards. The police returned fire, but the offender managed to escape from them on a scooter.

A 40-year-old policeman, who at that moment was in civilian clothes, but with a police bandage on his sleeve, was wounded in the chest and abdomen. Despite the efforts of the rescuers, he died on the spot. The police continue to search for the criminal who shot in the law enforcement officers.

