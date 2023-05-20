An element of the Municipal police that was out of work was stabbed by his wife during a lawsuit, this Friday night.

The woman also suffered injuries during the struggle with the agentso both were taken care of.

The fight was reported on the highway to Delicias, at the height of Tucán street, where they were traveling in a Chevrolet-brand vehicle, the cherry-colored Cruze line.

The wounded policeman was identified by the name of Paul “N”34 years old, who presented stab wounds to the right arm and abdomen.

His wife’s name is Daniela Irene “N” 30 years old and she sustained neck injuries.