A French policeman was injured in an attack on Thursday in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on social media platform X.

Pictures published by French media showed that the policeman was injured in a stabbing attack near the famous Champs-Elysees.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters that the incident occurred when private security for a major shopping mall requested police intervention.

Upon seeing the police, the suspect fled with a knife in his hand. Nunez described the suspect as “very resistant and rebellious.”

A guard at a major train station in Paris was wounded in a stabbing attack last Monday, Darmanin said at the time.

It is noteworthy that France is currently witnessing a state of maximum alert in anticipation of terrorism, as guard soldiers in Paris and other areas are armed and moving in groups to defend against potential threats.

With the Olympic Games starting on July 26, police and military forces have significantly increased their presence in Paris.