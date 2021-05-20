The Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced a native of Kalmykia Yevgeny Yessenov to four years in prison for attacking a policeman during an uncoordinated rally on January 23 in Moscow. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the court.

The convicted person will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.

According to the investigation, Yessenov hit a police officer in the Pushkin Square on the head. The man was charged with Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of violence against a government official”).

During the debate of the parties, the prosecutor asked the court to appoint the defendant the maximum punishment provided for in the article, five years in prison. On January 25, he was fined 10 thousand rubles for violating the procedure for holding a mass action.

Uncoordinated protests in support of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny took place on January 23 in different cities of Russia and continued on the 31st, despite numerous warnings from the authorities, including about the danger of COVID-19 infection.