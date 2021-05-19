The Ministry of Internal Affairs fired a police officer for leaking a video of the interrogation of Ilnaz Galyaviev, who carried out an armed attack on a school in Kazan. KazanFirst reports.

The order signed by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan Artem Khokhorin, a copy of which is at the disposal of the editorial office, says that the operative of the department for solving crimes against the property of the police department No. 12 “Gvardeisky” unauthorized distribution of video materials on the Internet. The Ministry of Internal Affairs considered his misconduct as improper performance of official duties, defaming the honor of an employee of the internal affairs.

The operative filmed the first interrogation of Galyaviev, in which he, handcuffed to a bench, calls himself God and admits that he hates everyone, and people are bio-waste.

By the same order, the immediate superior of the offending officer, who holds the post of head of the criminal investigation department of police department No. 12 “Gvardeisky”, was demoted and deprived of the bonus for a month. He was charged with the fact that he did not control the subordinate, allowed the distribution of the interrogation video and tried to hide it from the higher management.

The attack on gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of 11 May. The attacker Ilnaz Galyaviev came to the educational institution with a weapon and opened fire on students and teachers. 9 people were killed, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated. Galyaviev was taken into custody, he was put on a preventive record as prone to suicide.