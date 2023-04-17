Minnesota.- A sheriff’s deputy died on his 44th birthday and two other policemen were injured after a shooting in west-central Minnesota who also killed the suspect on a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office pope county an agent said died in hospital after the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus.

Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. an officer of Starbuck, Minn., he was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the man she was with the officers exchanged shots also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Association of Peace Officers and minnesota police identified the officer who died as Joshua Owen.

“This murder is a senseless act of violence and hatred towards police officers who risk everything to serve and protect our communities,” said association director Brian Peters. “It shows the dangers of the work police do every day and how what could be considered a ‘normal’ day could turn out to be their last day.” See also Relatives fire migrants killed in trailer in Texas after repatriation of bodies

According to the Facebook page of the sheriff’s office of the Pope County, Owen was honored last month along with two other first responders for their response to a Glenwood house fire in November.

The department said Owen helped care for a person injured in the fire after another officer and first responder pulled that person out of a burning house.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details on Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.