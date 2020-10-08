The policeman charged with murder in the trial of the death of African American George Floyd has been released from prison on $ 1 million bail. The requested amount of around 850,000 euros was deposited on Wednesday, according to court documents.

The policeman was released after he had pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes when he was arrested – and didn’t stop when Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The policeman, like the other officers involved in the operation, denies guilt for Floyd’s death.

The videotaped scenes of the death of 46-year-old Floyd in Minnesota in late May sparked violent protests in the United States and other countries. A salesman had called the police on suspicion that Floyd had paid with a fake $ 20 bill.

The videos show how Floyd reacted confused when he was arrested, spoke of claustrophobia and refused to sit in a police car. The police eventually pushed him into the street.

The officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck was charged with murder, and three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting. They requested that the case be terminated on the grounds that Floyd’s death was caused by exposure to medication and drugs. According to previous plans, the process should begin in early March. (dpa)