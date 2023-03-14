Police | Ylöjärvi had a police mission of several patrols – shots were fired at the scene

According to the Internal Finland Police, the situation did not pose a danger to outsiders.

In Pirkanmaa There was a police mission in Ylöjärvi on Monday, in which several police patrols participated, said the police of Sisä-Suomen on Twitter a little before six o’clock.

According to the report received by the police, the target persons are suspected of using a firearm. The internal Finland police say in a tweet that of primary data according to which shots had been fired at the scene. However, the exact venue was not announced.

Based on the traces found at the scene, the police have reason to suspect that there were personal injuries as a result of the incident. However, the police did not reach a possible victim on Monday, and according to the police, no one had reported being injured.

The police suspect that it was a showdown between several people.

According to the alarm received by the police at 6:30 a.m., several shots had been fired in the parking lot in Ylöjärvi in ​​Kirkonseutu. However, according to the police, the people involved in the situation had managed to leave the scene in several vehicles before the police arrived.

The police made arrests during the evening, and will find out their part in the events.

According to the police, the situation did not pose a danger to outsiders.

The police continue to investigate the situation.