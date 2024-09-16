Police | Yle: The suspect for shooting Jämsa was released

Police|The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect did not intend to kill the victim. The shooting was preceded by an argument between the victim and the suspect.

in central Finland The man suspected of Saturday’s shooting in Jämsä is not presented for imprisonment, but has been released, said the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Kari Aaltio from the police of Inner Finland To Yle on Monday. According to Aalti, the preliminary investigation has established that the suspect did not intend to kill the victim.

Shots aimed at an apartment with a firearm are investigated as a gross breach of domestic peace, a firearms offence, causing danger and causing damage. As recently as Sunday, the police said they were investigating the shooting as, among other things, attempted murder.

According to Aalti, the shooting was preceded by an argument between the victim and the suspect. No personal injuries were caused by the situation.

According to Aalti, the suspect is a 60-year-old local man. During the arrest, the police found a licensed firearm on the suspect.